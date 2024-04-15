Uzbekistan's Tashkent hosts meeting of Central Asian, Gulf Arab countries' FMs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The second meeting of foreign ministers of the Strategic Dialogue “Central Asia – Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf” has begun its work in Tashkent, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan is represented by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov as the guest of honor at the event.

In addition to Azerbaijan, the event is also attended by delegations from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

To note, the first meeting of foreign ministers of the Strategic Dialogue “Central Asia – Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf” was held on September 7, 2022, in Riyadh.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel