ICJ to hold public hearings on Azerbaijan's preliminary objections against Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The International Court of Justice is going to hold public hearings on preliminary objections raised by Azerbaijan against Armenia, Spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

"Today, the ICJ will hold public hearings on preliminary objections raised by Azerbaijan in the case concerning the Application of the CERD (Armenia v. Azerbaijan)," he wrote on his page on X.

Hajizada noted that the Azerbaijani delegation will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov.