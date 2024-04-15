Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold talks on expanding co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Yesterday, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov as part of his working visit to Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

It was noted that during the meeting, the ministers expressed contentment with the progressing relationship between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. They highlighted the positive trajectory based on shared ethnic, historical, cultural, and religious foundations, underscoring the significance of elevating the comprehensive relations of strategic partnership to a superior level.

"The meeting focused on the high-level contacts carried out regularly between the two countries and issues related to expanding cooperation in political, socio-economic, energy, humanitarian, educational, tourism, transportation, agricultural, and other spheres.

Both parties expressed their contentment with the aspects of cooperation and mutual assistance, emphasizing their significance on bilateral, international, and regional stages. They highlighted the importance of further broadening cooperation within the framework of brotherhood and solidarity, particularly within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

During the meeting, Bayramov expressed gratitude for the significant contribution of Uzbekistan to the extensive reconstruction and construction efforts undertaken in the region during the post-conflict period. He specifically highlighted the high level of appreciation from the Azerbaijani state and people for projects like the Mirzo Ulugbek secondary school built in Fuzuli city.

The ministers also emphasized the importance of intensifying the consultation mechanism between the foreign ministries of the two countries, as well as further expansion of the legal framework.

The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest," the ministry said.

