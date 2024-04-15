Armenia needs to reciprocate Azerbaijan's peace efforts - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Armenia should reciprocate Azerbaijan's efforts towards peace in the region, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during his speech at the Foreign Minister’s Meeting of the Strategic Dialogue “Central Asia – Gulf Cooperation Council” within his working visit to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The minister informed in detail about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, large-scale reconstruction and construction works carried out in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, landmine threats, as well as the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Bayramov also expressed gratitude to all partners who supported Azerbaijan's position during almost 30 years of occupation by Armenia, as well as contributed to the construction and demining works carried out in the post-conflict period.

To note, the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, attends the Foreign Minister’s Meeting of the Strategic Dialogue “Central Asia – Gulf Cooperation Council” as a guest of honor for the first time.

