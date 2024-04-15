Azerbaijan, Oman hold talks on enhancing bilateral relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi during his working visit to Uzbekistan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the meeting, the current level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Oman and prospects for the development of cooperation in such spheres as economy, trade, energy, tourism, water resource management, healthcare, and others were discussed.

"Continued political consultations and high-level visits between the two countries were highlighted as crucial for further enhancing relations. The decision to establish our embassy in Oman was emphasized as a significant step forward.

Satisfaction was expressed with the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Oman within international organizations such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the UN.

It was noted that Azerbaijan will host COP29 this year, providing an additional opportunity for cooperation between the two countries. Various bilateral and regional issues were also discussed during the meeting," the ministry said.

