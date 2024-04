BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has received Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

The sides discussed prospects for further expansion of strategic partnerships and multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

The meeting also witnessed an exchange of views on ten new areas of cooperation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel