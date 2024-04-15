Azerbaijan's security remains high - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Azerbaijan maintains excellent levels of security in the face of complicated global processes and deadly confrontations, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

According to him, the number of confrontations, skirmishes, and terrorist attacks in the world has recently increased, with the Iran-Israel conflict serving as the next stage in this process.

"The security of Azerbaijan's residents is always a top priority. If we look at the region today, we can see that terrorist activities and riots are occurring near our country. Azerbaijan's secure environment is one of the primary factors of stability and development," Garayev said.

The political scientist also stated that the globe has entered its third war. Current event analysis reveals that the globe has entered a new phase of battle, with the participation of Azerbaijan's neighbors.

He also mentioned that plans are underway to turn the South Caucasus into a battleground.

"Following Azerbaijan's historic triumph and the end of occupation, a good environment for peace has emerged in the South Caucasus. Azerbaijan proposed a peace initiative. Armenia is trying to slow down this process in numerous ways, and today, the forces who do not want peace in the region are attempting to create a new hotbed of conflict through Armenia," Garayev concluded.

