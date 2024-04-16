Azerbaijan amends law on status of municipalities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amendments to the law On the Status of Municipalities, Trend reports.

The following amendments were made to the law:

1. To consider the text as the 1st part, the words uniting, dividing, and reorganizing shall be replaced by the words "reorganizing (uniting, dividing), and in this part, after the word peculiarities, add the words "also following the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on joint activity, uniting, dividing, and abolishing of municipalities.

2. Parts 2 and 3 are added to the following content:

"2. Creation as a result of the organization or reorganization of municipalities with a population less than 3000 people and/or a number of households less than 1000 units is allowed, taking into account the existing socio-economic situation, historical, and other local peculiarities.

3. The record of households provided for in second part of this article is kept following the procedure established by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority."

The full text of the document can be found at the link.

