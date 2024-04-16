Azerbaijan to unite municipalities of villages with population of less than 3,000 people

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The municipalities of Azerbaijan's villages with a population of less than 3,000 people will be united, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law “On amendments to the law of Azerbaijan “On joint activities, consolidation, division, and abolition of municipalities”.

According to the law, municipalities of villages with a population of less than 3,000 people will be merged, and large municipalities will be created.

This will also improve the socio-economic situation of municipalities.