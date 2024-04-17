Both countries' leadership opt for early withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Azerbaijani territory - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The leadership of both countries has made a decision on the early withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from the territory of Azerbaijan, said Assistant of the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, Trend reports.

Hajiyev made the statement in response to a question from local media regarding the information about the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Azerbaijan.

"The early withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers, temporarily stationed in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in accordance with the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020, has been decided by the leaders of both countries. The process has already begun, with the ministries of defense of Azerbaijan and Russia implementing appropriate measures for the execution of that decision," he said.

To note, Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitriy Peskov has confirmed the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeeping contingent from Karabakh.

Last afternoon, footage of the withdrawal of military equipment belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent from Azerbaijan surfaced on social media, but no official comments were made on the matter.

On April 10, Russian peacekeepers left the Khudavang monastery complex in Kalbajar. Currently, the Khudavang monastery is guarded by Azerbaijani police.

