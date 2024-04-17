New Caledonian delegates visit NAM office in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The delegation of the Congress of New Caledonia visited the office of the Youth Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The delegation was provided with detailed information about the main directions of the organization's activities, ongoing projects, and set goals.

It was noted that the NAM's XVIII Summit of Heads of State and Government, held in Baku in October 2019, supported the initiative to hold the Movement's first Youth Summit on October 24-25, 2019, as an individual event, and the proposal to establish the Movement's Youth Network was positively addressed.

This organization was established based on the Youth Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, initiated by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during the Youth Summit.

During the summit's Shusha session, the Youth Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement's charter, logo, and flag were accepted, with Baku serving as the permanent headquarters.

