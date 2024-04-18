Azerbaijan aims to increase utilization of electric vehicles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The Cabinet of Ministers, under the leadership of PM Ali Asadov, held a meeting on the implementation of measures arising from the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on March 7, 2024, on stimulating the use of vehicles with electric motors, Trend reports.

The Prime Minister opened the meeting and gave an update on the decree's provisions, their implementation status, and future assignments. Minister of Digital Development and Transportation Rashad Nabiyev and Deputy Energy Minister Samir Valiyev made reports.

The meeting discussed the issues of expanding the scope of application of vehicles with electric motors and charging points, creating necessary infrastructure in this sphere, improving normative legal acts to attract business entities to these works, and other necessary issues.

Following the results of the meeting, instructions were given to the relevant structures, considering the proposals put forward.

