US State Department disproves issue of extensive military bailout for Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The US State Department has clarified the issue of providing military support to Armenia, Trend reports.

The press service of the US State Department responded to a local media inquiry in connection with a photo of a document published in the press reflecting the issues of providing Armenia with extensive military support at the trilateral US-European Union-Armenia meeting held in Brussels on April 5.

“This document is pure disinformation; security issues were not on the agenda. We would like to direct you to the joint press release we put out along with the EU and Armenia following the April 5 trilateral meeting in Brussels.

The Brussels meeting with the EU and Armenia focused solely on Armenia’s economic resilience as it works to diversify its trade partnerships, address humanitarian needs, and support for Armenia’s ongoing reforms, including in areas such as democracy and rule of law,” the press service of the State Department stated in response to the inquiry.

To note, a photo of one of the documents related to the US-European Union-Armenia trilateral meeting held in Brussels was circulated in the media yesterday. As evident from the photo that has caused widespread concern in Azerbaijani society, contrary to previous statements regarding the trilateral meeting, the document reflects extensive military support from both the United States and the European Union for Armenia.

