Parliament of Azerbaijan and Congress of New Caledonia sign memorandum of co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. A memorandum of cooperation has been signed between the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan and the Congress of New Caledonia, Trend reports.

On behalf of the Azerbaijani Parliament, the memorandum was signed by Sahiba Gafarova, and on behalf of the Congress of New Caledonia by Roch Wamytan.

As per the document, the Azerbaijani Parliament acknowledges the right of the people of New Caledonia to self-determination and pledges to update the international community on this matter.

Furthermore, as stated in the memorandum, the parties will strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation to foster goodwill between the peoples of Azerbaijan and New Caledonia. The parties will also work to develop long-term relationships between commissions, committees, and legislative bodies, as well as arrange reciprocal visits by parliamentary delegations to enable the exchange of information and experience in parliamentary and foreign affairs.

A special group of MPs will be formed to improve cooperation between the parliaments. This group will share insights into legislative preparation and enactment, as well as inter-parliamentary initiatives. They will aggressively pursue, discuss, and advance various routes of cooperation between Azerbaijan and New Caledonia on the world parliamentary arena. This includes providing legal and other relevant information, encouraging the exchange of experiences, and working to improve international cooperation between the two institutions.



The paper further states that regular meetings would be held to carry out the objectives of the collaboration partnership.

