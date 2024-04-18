New Caledonian congress delegates call on Azerbaijan's Baku initiative group office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. A delegation of the New Caledonian Congress headed by the chairman of the Committee on Infrastructure, Spatial Planning, Sustainable Development, Energy, Transport, and Communication Naisseline Omayra visited the office of Baku Initiative Group, Trend reports.

Abbas Abbasov, executive director of the Baku Initiative Group, informed the delegation on the structure's activities, objectives, and future plans.



During the talk, members of the New Caledonia delegation expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for creating conditions to facilitate the exchange of views between representatives from the two nations.



The meeting saw an exchange of opinions on topics of mutual interest.

At the meeting's conclusion, the delegation presented a memorable souvenir to the Baku Initiative Group's office.

