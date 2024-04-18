France blockades New Caledonia - member of senate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The people of New Caledonia are increasingly losing their valuables and their belongings as New Caledonia is blockaded by France, a member of the Senate of New Caledonia, Ludovic Bula said, Trend reports.

He made a remark during the conference in the Azerbaijani Parliament on the theme "New Caledonia: history, modern challenges, and the expected future".

He noted that New Caledonia must impart its valuables to future generations.

"We are trying to impart our valuables, belonging to future generations, to support our youth, but we don't have many resources. We thank Azerbaijan for their backing. Our visit here was very fruitful. Azerbaijan is a country that is an example for the whole world," Bula added.

