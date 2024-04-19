G7 FMs make statement on normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Foreign Ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries have issued a statement regarding the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, Trend reports.

The statement called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to remain committed to the peace process.

"We call on Armenia and Azerbaijan to maintain full commitment to the peace process to achieve a dignified and lasting peace based on the principles of non-use of force, respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of borders," the statement said.

Additionally, reference was made to the joint statement by Azerbaijan and Armenia dated December 7, 2023, and G7 countries urged the parties to maintain this spirit of cooperation.

The G7 countries' readiness to encourage more positive interactions between Armenia and Azerbaijan at all levels, including through specific negotiation channels, was also underlined in the statement.

"We reaffirm once again the importance of the commitment to the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991, in which Armenia and Azerbaijan recognize each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty. We call for the expansion of regional cooperation and the opening of all borders, including Armenian-Turkish one," added the statement.

Meanwhile, the organization's focus on this issue is praiseworthy in terms of promoting peace in the area, but the question remains: why did the G7 countries forget or ignore the principles of respect for sovereignty, inviolability of borders, and territorial integrity for thirty years, while Armenia kept Azerbaijani territories under occupation?

