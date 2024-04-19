International Court wraps up public hearings on Azerbaijan's objections (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The public hearings at the International Court of Justice based on preliminary objections made by Azerbaijan in the case concerning the application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) have concluded, Trend reports via the court's statement.

According to the statement, Azerbaijan put forward the following demands in court:

- reject Armenia's appeal in its entirety on the basis that none of its claims are at the proper level before the court due to Armenia's failure to comply with the preconditions for negotiations required by Article 22 of the ICERD;

- additionally or alternatively state that the court does not have subject matter jurisdiction over Armenia’s claims for violation of its obligations by Azerbaijan.

The statement said that the court has begun an internal meeting, and the decision will be delivered at a public sitting, the date of which will be disclosed later.

The International Court of Justice, founded in 1945, is the sole international court that hears general disputes between nations and delivers advisory opinions on international legal problems. It is one of the six organs of the United Nations, situated in The Hague, Netherlands.

