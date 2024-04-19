Azerbaijan to elaborate rules for sale and transfer to management of seized property - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Azerbaijan will develop rules for the sale, lease, or management of seized property, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the application of the law "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

To note, the Cabinet of Ministers within three months must approve, in coordination with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the rules of sale, lease, or management of property under arrest.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel