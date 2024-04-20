Azerbaijani minister tasks to provide proper technical support to peacekeepers leaving Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has issued relevant instructions related to the provision of necessary technical support for the transportation of personnel, ammunition, and military equipment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in the country's Karabakh region and currently leaving the country, Trend reports.

The instructions were issued at an official meeting held at the headquarters of the Azerbaijani Land Forces.

To note, on April 16, social media leaked footage indicating the withdrawal of Russian peacekeeping contingent military equipment from Azerbaijan, but no official remarks were published on the subject.

Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitriy Peskov confirmed the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh on April 17.

