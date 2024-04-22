Recent events in S.Caucasus indicate failure of EU and US attempts to intervene in processes - commentary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The unfolding events in the South Caucasus region indicate the failure of EU and US endeavors to intervene in the current processes, Member of Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Vugar Iskenderov told Trend.

He stated that the reclamation of four villages in the Gazakh region, formerly under Armenian occupation, was accomplished without a single shot being fired. President Ilham Aliyev initiated discussions on the return of Azerbaijan's border villages in 2020, and concerted efforts were consistently made in this regard.

"The return of four Gazakh district villages, previously occupied by Armenia, to Azerbaijani control has been secured without a single shot, just as the Aghdam, Kalbajar, and Lachin districts were liberated from occupation in 2020," the MP noted.

According to the MP, today we witness the culmination of this endeavor, which is also another expression of President Ilham Aliyev's determination to achieve the set goals, under whose guidance Azerbaijan has attained another milestone achievement in its history.

"As is well known, President Ilham Aliyev brought up the matter of reclaiming our border villages in 2020, and dedicated efforts were consistently made in this pursuit. Today, we witness the natural conclusion of this process. Consequently, Armenia, its foreign supporters, and the global community at large have been presented with another clear demonstration of President Ilham Aliyev's resolve in accomplishing set objectives," the MP emphasized.

He noted that the initiation of the delimitation process from the Gazakh direction is also a reflection of Azerbaijan's persistence and determination.

"It also signifies the failure of Western entities, including the EU and the US, aiming to transform the South Caucasus into a new conflict zone, to meddle in the proceedings. Despite their attempts at intervention, Azerbaijan's resolute stance prevailed. Consequently, Azerbaijan and Armenia managed to reach a mutual understanding and resolve the matter independently. This reaffirms the notion that the more the West stays removed from the Azerbaijani-Armenian process, the quicker peace and prosperity will prevail in the South Caucasus," he added.

Political analyst Elchin Mirzabeyli told Trend that the initial significant stride in the delimitation process has been made, with Baku's steadfast stance on resolving all matters between Azerbaijan and Armenia without external interference being acknowledged, accepted, and actualized.

"Both the agreements forged through direct Azerbaijani-Armenian dialogues in late 2023 and the subsequent delimitation process, which commenced with the liberation of four villages in the Gazakh district, unequivocally demonstrate the accuracy and necessity of our country's stance on establishing lasting peace in the South Caucasus. As is known, Azerbaijan insisted that the delimitation process commence in the Gazakh region, free from external interference, with only plenipotentiary representatives from both nations involved.

However, the European Union, the United States, and several other Western nations attempted to stir tension and artificial commotion around this process, aiming to internationally portray Azerbaijan as "preparing for war" and Armenia as "in need of defense."Their objective was to lay the groundwork for arming Armenia through such provocative actions, fostering revanchist tendencies in that country, perpetuating regional conflicts, and asserting control over this vital geostrategic area," he said.

Mirzabeyli noted that Azerbaijan skillfully managed to prevent this process with its objective, principled position.

"Consequently, Azerbaijan and Armenia managed to establish mutual understanding and achieve outcomes through direct engagement. This outcome, above all, reaffirms Azerbaijan's role as the leading force for peace, despite numerous campaigns against it, fostering lasting stability in the region. In this manner, justice has been reinstated without a single shot being fired, marking a significant stride towards creating a trusting atmosphere to expedite the delimitation process," he said.

He further highlighted that the Russian peacekeepers departed from Azerbaijani territory ahead of schedule, marking yet another triumph for the Azerbaijani state and President Ilham Aliyev.

