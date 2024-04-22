Armenia sets up Azerbaijan-bordered delimitation working group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. A working group has been set up under the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan by the decision of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports referring to Armenian media.

According to the media, Hayk Galumyan, governor of Armenia's Tavush province, has been named as the group's leader. Other members include administrative authorities and citizens of the Voskepar, Kirants, Baganis, and Berkaber communities.



The eighth meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan, was held on April 19, 2024, under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and his Armenian counterpart Mher Grigoryan.

The sides tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (Armenia) - Baganys Ayrim (Azerbaijan), Voskepar (Armenia) - Ashagy Askipara (Azerbaijan), Kirants (Armenia) – Kheyrimli (Azerbaijan), and Berkaber (Armenia) - Gyzylhajily (Azerbaijan) to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel