Armenian deputy PM to meet with Tavush residents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan will meet with representatives of Tavush residents, deputy prime minister's spokesperson Ani Babayan told local media, Trend reports.

She said that the meeting will take place in the government building in Yerevan.

The exact time of the meeting and who will attend it haven't been disclosed.

The eighth meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, and Mher Grigoryan on April 19, 2024.

The sides tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (Armenia) - Baganys Ayrim (Azerbaijan), Voskepar (Armenia) - Ashagy Askipara (Azerbaijan), Kirants (Armenia) – Kheyrimli (Azerbaijan), and Berkaber (Armenia) - Gyzylhajily (Azerbaijan) to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.

