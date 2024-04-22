Relations between Azerbaijan and Russia developing dynamically - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The ties between Azerbaijan and Russia have a long history, and today these relations are dynamically developing, a member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Afet Hasanova told Trend.

She noted that Russia was one of the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan's independence.

"Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Russia were established with the signing of the relevant protocol on April 4, 1992, in Baku. The embassies of Azerbaijan in Russia and Russia in Azerbaijan began their operations in the same year. Following the assumption of leadership by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, significant strides were taken in enhancing relations with Russia.

Great Leader Heydar Aliyev laid the groundwork for a strategic partnership between the two nations. This paved the way for a robust political and legal framework supporting close and amicable ties across various sectors. Presently, 263 agreements have been inked covering political, military-technical, and economic aspects (such as trade, investments, finance, energy, and transportation), along with cooperation in scientific and cultural fields and the protection of compatriots' rights.

One of the pivotal agreements between Azerbaijan and Russia is the Declaration on Allied Interaction, signed on February 22, 2022, by President Ilham Aliyev and President Vladimir Putin. This declaration sets the course for furthering relations based on international law and the national interests of both nations. Its benefits extend beyond bilateral relations, offering additional assurances for economic development, peace, and security not only for the two countries but for the entire region," Afet Hasanova said.

She noted that the mutual visits of the leaders of the countries are of great importance in the development of relations between the two countries.

"President Ilham Aliyev has undertaken 52 official and working visits to Russia, during which pivotal documents were signed between the two nations. The enduring friendship between President Ilham Aliyev and President Vladimir Putin plays a significant role in advancing the bilateral relationship.

It is no coincidence that, on the occasion of President Ilham Aliyev's 60th birthday, President Vladimir Putin highlighted President Aliyev's well-earned respect among citizens and on the global stage. Putin described him as a wise and seasoned statesman capable of making balanced and far-sighted decisions, even in the most challenging circumstances. Such genuine and trustworthy relations between heads of state are crucial for fostering an environment where people can live in peace, security, and prosperity," the MP added.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel