We greatly value respect that Russian leadership, and public showed toward cherished memory of Heydar Aliyev - President Ilham Aliyev

MOSCOW, Russia, April 22. "We greatly value the respect that the Russian leadership, government, and public showed toward the cherished memory of Heydar Aliyev," stated President Ilham Aliyev during his one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Trend reports.

"The Baikal-Amur Mainline was a nationwide project. I want to particularly emphasize your recognition of Heydar Aliyev's contributions to the execution of this project. We will also be meeting with those who contributed to this global project. Events with such sentimental value bring our countries even closer and contribute to the continued growth of our relations," the head of state noted.