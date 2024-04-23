COP29 - sign of big respect and support to Azerbaijan from int'l community - President Ilham Aliyev

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
23 April 2024
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Last time we met here in the beginning of last December. Many things have happened since that time in Azerbaijan and around. I would say that all of these events develop in a positive direction, whether it's the process of normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia, border delimitation, or if we talk about COP29, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the international forum themed “COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan” organized by ADA University, Trend reports.

Highlighting the importance of hosting COP29 in Azerbaijan, the head of state noted: “Of course, it's a sign of big respect and support to Azerbaijan from the international community.”

