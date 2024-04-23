We want COP29 to be successful from point of view of tackling issues of climate change - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. We really want COP29 to be successful from the point of view of tackling the issues of climate change. At the same time, it's an opportunity to tell our story, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the international forum themed “COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan” organized by ADA University, Trend reports.

“And you are absolutely right that we have a lot of things to tell to the world and to tell the truth. I think one of the advantages of being a host country is that we will receive tens of thousands of people. Most of them will visit us for the first time,” the head of state underlined.