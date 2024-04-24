Azerbaijani PM chairs Investment Holding meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. A meeting of the Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Investment Holding has been held, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

Several important agenda issues were discussed during the meeting presided over by Ali Asadov, the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Investment Holding. These included the report detailing the performance of portfolio companies managed by the holding up to the end of 2023, highlighting main financial metrics such as gross revenue and EBITDA. Additionally, discussions revolved around the outcomes of the corporate governance assessment project conducted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Furthermore, a thorough review was conducted on the activities and strategic direction of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO), along with discussions on budgeting protocols, approval processes, and oversight mechanisms for portfolio companies, among other pertinent topics.

During the session, reports from Ruslan Alikhanov, the CEO of Azerbaijan Investment Holding, and Rauf Veliyev, Chairman of ASCO, were presented.

Subsequent to deliberations and considering inputs from the Supervisory Board members, decisions were reached on the agenda items, and relevant directives were issued to the Board of Directors of the holding.

