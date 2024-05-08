Azerbaijan, Türkiye ink minutes of intergovernmental meeting aftermath (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. A protocol on the results of the 11th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye has been signed, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.

Moreover, the countries signed "Agreement on cooperation in the field of water management between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Türkiye", "Memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Trade of Türkiye on the establishment of a joint working group on trade facilitation", "Declaration of intent between the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Türkiye on cooperation in animal disease control", and "Memorandum of understanding between the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan and the Turkish-Azerbaijani Business Council of the Committee on External Economic Relations (DEIK)".

Following that, Asadov and Yilmaz made press statements.

To note, the Azerbaijani prime minister has been paying an official visit to Türkiye since May 7.

