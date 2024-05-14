Azerbaijani FM shares discussion topics with OSCE Chair-in-Office (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The ongoing situation between Azerbaijan and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) was discussed today with its Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a joint press conference, Trend reports.

The minister noted that prospects of cooperation between Malta and Azerbaijan were also discussed during the meeting.

“We see significant potential for collaboration, particularly in the energy sector. We also discussed cooperation and potential within the framework of COP29 with the minister. The current legislative framework must be expanded in order to further develop connections between Malta and Azerbaijan,” he emphasized.

To note, Borg's visit to Azerbaijan started on May 13.

