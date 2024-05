Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Our interaction rests on the determination of our peoples, who have been cooperating for centuries, been friends, and created together, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that today Azerbaijan-Tajikistan interstate relations had reached the highest level.