We are satisfied with the level of fruitful cooperation with Azerbaijan - President of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Tajikistan is in favor of resolving all contradictions and conflicts through peaceful means. We express our satisfaction with the level and content of fruitful cooperation with Azerbaijan in the sphere of security, said President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon during the press conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“In this context, we attach great importance to combating terrorism and extremism, as well as any manifestations of radicalism and transnational organized crime, including cybercrime and drug smuggling,” noted President Rahmon.