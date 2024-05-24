Azerbaijani, Armenian border guards start service in Gazakh region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Border troops of the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia will officially take over the guarding of the state border of the Republic of Armenia in the Tavush region starting on May 24, 2024, Trend reports.

According to the National Security Service of Armenia, the state border protection of the 5.8 km section of Kirants settlement will be carried out by a transitional scheme until July 24, 2024.

Additionally, it was noted that from May 24 of this year, the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan will guard the border sections from the side of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

To note, the 9th regular meeting of the commissions on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia was held on May 15, 2024, where the above-mentioned Technical Protocol was agreed upon and the relevant protocol of the commissions was signed.

As a result of delimitation works, the 12.7 km long border line was determined, thus ensuring the return to Azerbaijan of the territories (6.5 square kilometers) of four villages of the Gazakh district of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili, which today were taken under the control of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel