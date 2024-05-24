Azerbaijani FM receives chairman of Turkish Grand National Assembly (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received a delegation of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye headed by Chairman of the Commission for Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Mahmut Ozer, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The sides expressed satisfaction with Azerbaijan and Türkiye's strong relations, which are based on shared language, history, religion, and national spiritual values.

It was noted that the strategic partnership, strengthened by the Shusha Declaration and promoting cooperation and solidarity between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, is crucial to South Caucasus peace and prosperity. In addition, the joint efforts of Azerbaijan and Türkiye also lead to the realization of initiatives on a regional and even global scale.

The importance of reciprocal visits at different levels in strengthening bilateral relations was highlighted by Bayramov. He emphasized that the collaboration between Azerbaijan and Turkey is unprecedented on a worldwide scale and has achieved its zenith because of the steadfast political will of the two countries' leaders.

Emphasizing Türkiye's steadfast support and close ties with Azerbaijan across all domains, it was underscored that Azerbaijan's monumental victory holds profound significance for the entire Turkic community.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister also voiced assurance that the ongoing collaboration between the two nations in the realm of education will be further fortified through the establishment of the Azerbaijani-Turkish University.

During the meeting, the sides engaged in discussions regarding new areas of collaboration and other matters of shared interest.

