Members of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan complete their...... UPDATE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, including ambassadors, military attachés, and representatives of international organizations have visited Zerti Agro-Industrial Park within the Lachin Climate Action Dialogue, Trend reports.

The diplomats were informed about the animals at Zerti Agro-Industrial Park, as well as the container-type farms for fodder production and the cultivation of greens and tomatoes.

It was highlighted that all enterprises operating here are equipped with the latest technology. Besides gaining employment, residents of Lachin also acquire professional skills from specialists invited from abroad. In this sense, each enterprise in the Agro-Industrial Park also serves as a training center.

The diplomatic corps representatives then visited the Hochazfilm cinema pavilion, where they were briefed on the wide-ranging future activities of this multifaceted creative space.

These initiatives encompass large-scale projects to promote the Karabakh region, cover cultural events, support reconstruction in Lachin, promote the region's national brands and local products, collaborate with cinema and creative unions, and organize summer schools for youth, creative workshops, cinematography, drawing courses, and contests.

The pavilion meets international standards for technical equipment, including sound and light insulation.

The diplomats also observed the release of trout into a section of the Hakari River flowing through Lachin district, aimed at contributing to the restoration of the ecosystem in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.

Following this, the exhibition "This is how a carpet was made," dedicated to May 28 - Independence Day, was inaugurated. The exhibition featured national carpets alongside various art pieces created in different styles.

This marked the conclusion of the visit to the city of Lachin by representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.

