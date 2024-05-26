Representatives of Azerbaijan take part in NATO PA session

Photo: Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly has started in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, Trend reports.

The session, which will last until May 27, will be attended by representatives of 32 member states of the alliance, as well as partner states.

Ukraine, climate and energy security, Black Sea region security, implementation of NATO's new defense plan, and other topical issues are on the agenda of the session.

The event is attended by the officials of the representation of Azerbaijan to NATO and members of the Milli Majlis (Parliament).

