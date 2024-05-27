Civil-military co-op experts from Azerbaijan and Serbia hold meeting

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The Azerbaijan Army’s Training and Educational Center hosted a meeting between civil-military cooperation (CIMIC) experts from the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Serbia, Trend reports via the ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army's efforts and foreign experience in military-civilian cooperation were highlighted in a detailed presentation given to the guests.



In response, Serbian delegates lauded the CIMIC program and its achievements in this area.

Prior to the meeting's conclusion, attendees reviewed the briefings and asked and answered questions about topics of interest to both parties.

