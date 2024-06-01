President of Türkiye approves two more agreements signed with Azerbaijan

Photo: Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed two more agreements signed with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The relevant documents were published in Resmi Gazete, a national official journal.

The document states that the "Protocol on Cooperation in the Field of Construction Works between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye," signed on December 22, 2022, has come into force.

Additionally, President Erdogan approved the "Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Culture between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye," signed on November 13, 2023.

