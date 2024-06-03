Azerbaijani PM arrives in Minsk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has arrived on a working visit to Minsk, Belarus, at the invitation of his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko, Trend reports.

Asadov was met at the Minsk National Airport by Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Igor Petrishenko and other officials.

The Azerbaijani prime minister will attend the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the plenary session “Food Security of the Eurasian Economic Union” during the visit.

