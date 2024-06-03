COP29 Organizing Committee holds its fourth meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Organizing Committee convened its fourth meeting in preparation for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Trend reports.

Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Organizing Committee, provided updates on the progress made in preparing for COP29 since the previous meeting, as per the directives of President Ilham Aliyev. He also outlined the Action Plan's implementation status for COP29.

