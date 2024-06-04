Türkiye sees Azerbaijani-Armenian peace treaty as historic opportunity - President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. We welcome the recent positive developments between Azerbaijan and Armenia and see the imminent signing of the peace agreement as a historic opportunity for the future of the region, states the address of President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, read by Minister of Energy & Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Trend reports.

The address was delivered during the opening ceremony of the 29th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition and the 12th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition, known as Caspian Power, during Baku Energy Week at Baku Expo Center.

The address also acknowledges ongoing efforts to foster peace and stability in the South Caucasus region.

"We extend our congratulations once again to Azerbaijan for hosting COP29 in November and stand ready to offer all possible support during the conference preparation stage," emphasized Bayraktar.

The Baku Energy Week, taking place from June 4 to 6, comprises three main events: the 29th Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition, the 12th Caspian International Energy and Green Energy Exhibition Caspian Power, and the 29th Baku Energy Forum.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel