Priority given to bolstering OTS law enforcement co-op - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Enhancing cooperation with law enforcement agencies of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) remains a top priority, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev said at the international "Digitalization and Integration in Law Enforcement Practice of Turkic States" conference, Trend reports.

The meeting emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation with law enforcement agencies from fellow members of OTS. Shared historical roots, religion, and language were highlighted as key drivers for this collaboration.

The establishment of the OTS Council of Prosecutors General in Baku on November 1, 2021, was identified as a significant step forward. This council is expected to deepen cooperation and enhance the effectiveness of law enforcement efforts across member countries.

"The Councils, which bring together sectoral state institutions, are a commendable platform for the development of effective cooperation among Turkic states. Through these councils, cooperation among Turkic-speaking countries in all fields will be further deepened," the prosecutor general added.

To note, the Ministry of Justice and Prosecutor General's Office are hosting the Turkic Judicial Training Network (TJTN) International Conference on “Digitalization and Integration in Law Enforcement Practice of Turkic States” in Baku.

