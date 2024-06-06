Azerbaijan increases number of information resources integrated with Entry-Exit Registration system - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amendments to the “Provision on 'Entry-Exit Registration' interdepartmental automated information search system," Trend reports.

The decree stipulates integrating the "Entry-Exit Registration" search system with various information systems and resources within the e-government. This integration aims to ensure promptness, completeness, and mutual utilization of primary information sources, prevent duplication, and facilitate the exchange of personal data. The systems to be integrated include:

- The State Register of Population and the State Register of Invalid Documents of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

- The Unified Migration Information System of the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

- The ASAN Visa system, operated by the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan.

- The www.azexport.az Internet portal, managed by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication of the Republic of Azerbaijan.