Azerbaijani PM meets with Knauf Group delegation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with a Knauf Group delegation from Germany, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

Details of Knauf's fruitful operations in Azerbaijan over the long term were shared during the meeting.

In addition, a number of issues related to the expansion of cooperation were discussed.

To note, the 1932-founded, global, family-owned Knauf Group makes drywall gypsum boards in Iphofen, Germany. Knauf Insulation manufactures drywall, plasterboard, cement boards, mineral fibre acoustic boards, dry mortars with gypsum for internal plaster and cement-based external plaster, glass wool, stone wool, and other insulation materials.

