Politics Materials 7 June 2024 11:49 (UTC +04:00)
Tasks in Caucasian Eagle - 2024 exercise successfully accomplished (VIDEO)
Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The tasks set in the Caucasian Eagle - 2024 exercise held in Baku with the participation of the special forces from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia are being successfully accomplished, Trend reports.

According to the scenario of the exercise, the special forces, put on alert, moved to the designated points for the purpose of raiding the important strategic and military facilities of the imaginary enemy and accomplished the tasks on taking favorable positions.

