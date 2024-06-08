NATO experts hold training course Azerbaijan's in Military Police Department (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The Mobile Training Team of the NATO Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum conducted the course in Baku with the participation of the Azerbaijani Military Police Department’s personnel, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

During the course conducted in accordance with the Individual Partnership and Cooperation Programme with the ministry for 2024, the team’s instructors informed the listeners in detail about the organization of military police activities within the framework of NATO standards and provided briefings on other topics.

Servicemen fulfilled various syndicate tasks during the course.

