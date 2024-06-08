Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
We support efforts to ensure peace and security in S. Caucasus - President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Politics Materials 8 June 2024 15:45 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Emin Aliyev
CAIRO, Egypt, June 8. I have told Mr. President (President Ilham Aliyev – ed.) about the importance of efforts to ensure peace and security in the South Caucasus and the fact that we support these efforts, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said during a press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“These efforts will make a great contribution to the development of the countries and peoples of the region. I have also informed Mr. President that in the next stage we will witness the development of bilateral relations in all fields,” the Egyptian President underlined.

