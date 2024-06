Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his colleague from Türkiye Hakan Fidan have discussed regional issues during a phone conversation, Trend reports via the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, various facets of the allied connections between the two countries were also covered in the discussion.

