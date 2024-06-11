Baku Initiative Group to hold press conference on New Caledonia (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The Baku Initiative Group will hold a press conference on New Caledonia themed “Decolonization, International Diplomacy, and the Role of Communication in the Modern World", Trend reports.

As is known, French security forces reacted violently to a peaceful protest by the indigenous Kanak people of New Caledonia, resulting in more than 10 civilians being killed and hundreds injured and arrested.

Access to New Caledonia was closed by decision of the French government, and an illegal curfew is still in effect.

To hide the atrocities committed by the French police and gendarmerie from the world community, the fundamental rights of the Kanaks, the owners of the island, were grossly violated, and their freedom of speech was limited.

In order to break through the information blockade and learn about what is happening on the island from the local officials, the Baku Initiative Group is organizing a hybrid press conference.

Therefore, the mentioned conference involving a group of journalists from around Africa, prominent bloggers and civil society activists, as well as journalists from New Caledonia, in total, over 20 foreign media representatives, as well as roundtable discussions will be held.

The purpose of the conference is to draw the attention of the world community to the human rights violations that have become widespread in New Caledonia, including in other French colonies, as well as to discuss the establishment of joint cooperation in the field of communications to combat the new stage of colonialism - neo-colonialism, which is still ongoing in Africa. Local officials from New Caledonia will answer questions from journalists.

The conference will take place on June 13 at 16:00 (GMT +4).

