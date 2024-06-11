Iranian citizens living in Azerbaijan to vote in presidential election at Baku consulate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Iranian citizens living in Azerbaijan will be able to vote in the early presidential election in Iran in the country's consulate building in Baku, Trend reports via the Iranian embassy.

According to the embassy, preparations are underway for the election in Iran as well as in the representative office in Azerbaijan.

The embassy emphasized that, in this regard, the necessary coordination was carried out with the Azerbaijani side.

To note, the extraordinary presidential election in Iran will be held on June 28. The right to participate in the early presidential election was granted to the Speaker of the Parliament of Iran, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani, the representative of the spiritual leader in the Security Council, Saeed Jalili, MP Masoud Pezeshkian, a former minister of justice and interior, Mostafa Pourmohammadi, and a current Vice President, Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz, and the Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel